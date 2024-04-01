HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 263,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 311,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,359. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

