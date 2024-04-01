Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41,692.56

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $39,325.78 or 0.57348168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $352.73 million and $41,692.56 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 69.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

