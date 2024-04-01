Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 29th total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.24. 9,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,715. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $646,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $646,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,962. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.