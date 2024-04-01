IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 903,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

