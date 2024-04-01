iExec RLC Price Hits $3.67 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00005334 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $265.71 million and $11.47 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007849 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00023567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00014875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,066.18 or 1.00358853 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00142173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000074 BTC.

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.92237013 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,834,179.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

