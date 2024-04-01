Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

ITW traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.23. 897,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,058. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.