ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 6.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 597,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,979,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.
