Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

