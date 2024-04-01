Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $694,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,425 shares in the company, valued at $54,400,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $548,650.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.68, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.