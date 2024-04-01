Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $1,227,541.72 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerald Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. 11,006,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,385,910. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 120,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in General Motors by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 549,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

