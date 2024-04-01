Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells 8,270 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of PPTA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 105,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,814. The company has a market cap of $281.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

