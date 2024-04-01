Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Down 4.4%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $204.48 and last traded at $205.39. 41,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 513,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

