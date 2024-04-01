Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Integer
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
Integer Stock Performance
Integer stock opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.