Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CL King started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Integer Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

