Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. 19,726,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,949,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

