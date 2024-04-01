Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,720,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,937,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

