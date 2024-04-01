Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 10,963,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 44,809,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

