Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.64

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.64 and last traded at $112.38, with a volume of 327689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

