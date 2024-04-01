International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 114,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.39. 1,472,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,733. The company has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

