International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,067,588 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

