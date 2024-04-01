Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.60. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,182,015 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $790.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 78.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

