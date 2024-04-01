Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100,468 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 110,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,362. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

