Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,926. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

