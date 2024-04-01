Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,002. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $405.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.