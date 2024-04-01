Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 294,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 244,320 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

