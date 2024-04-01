Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,734,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IHYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. 4,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

