Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.55

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 29833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,038 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

