Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.55

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 29833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
