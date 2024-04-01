Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $447.46 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

