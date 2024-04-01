Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.40. 1,912,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.