Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.47

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 1848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 88,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

