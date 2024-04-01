IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stake Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.47. 6,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,595. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

