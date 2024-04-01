Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 92.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.03. 441,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,473. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

