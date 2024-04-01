Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Iris Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy



Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

