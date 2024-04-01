Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 852 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,035,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $261.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
