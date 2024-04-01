Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,399. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.4273 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

