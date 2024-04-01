Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $479.80. 3,153,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,791. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

