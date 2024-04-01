Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.52. 127,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,437. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

