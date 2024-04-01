Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 144,465 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,556,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 79,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.
JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.