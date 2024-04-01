iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.34. 4,661,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

