iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DGRO traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,915. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.