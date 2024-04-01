iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF makes up about 2.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.47% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $42.61 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

