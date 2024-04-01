iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Trimmed by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

