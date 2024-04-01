iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,202,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 863,285 shares.The stock last traded at $57.68 and had previously closed at $57.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after buying an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,811,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after buying an additional 225,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,378,000 after acquiring an additional 369,768 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.