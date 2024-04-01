iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.90

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1191051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,264,000 after acquiring an additional 803,201 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,494,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,528,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 442,509 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

