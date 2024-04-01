iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 30,908 shares.The stock last traded at $127.60 and had previously closed at $128.09.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 165,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

