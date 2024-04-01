iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is JB Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $36,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 216,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

