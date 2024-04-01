iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.26

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.26 and last traded at $94.26, with a volume of 4529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
