iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.90

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 18087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

