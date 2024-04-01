iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.23

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.23 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 2457504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.27.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 686,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,163.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,209,000 after buying an additional 284,721 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

