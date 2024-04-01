iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,372,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 5,452,063 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $42.01.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 123,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,319,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

